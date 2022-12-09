Home for the holidays! Tia Mowry revealed whether she plans to reunite with estranged husband Cory Hardrict before the new year.

“I’m happy to say I’m going to be spending Christmas with Cory,” the 44-year-old Sister, Sister alum told E! News on Thursday, December 8. “We’re gonna have him with the kids on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day. We are family and we always [will] be and that’s what’s important to me.”

Mowry confessed that she’s still “learning how to adjust” to her new normal after her split from the All-American: Homecoming star. “It’s all about finding what works for everyone,” she explained. “I’m constantly learning every day. I don’t know the answers, I can only follow my heart and [do] what gives me peace and what makes everybody happy, and that happiness may look different for someone else.”

The actress continued: “I’m just walking and living in my authenticity … and us spending the holidays together is that.”

The Quick Fix Kitchen author welcomed son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4, with Hardrict after they tied the knot in 2008. Mowry revealed via Instagram in October that she and the Chicago native called it quits after 14 years of marriage.

“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” she wrote at the time. “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Fans were shocked by the duo’s split, but Hardrict was quick to shut down rumors that he had been unfaithful. “Lies!” he replied to an Instagram user who assumed “he cheated on” his former spouse.

Mowry filed for divorce in Los Angeles in October, citing “irreconcilable differences.” One month later, the Twitches star opened up about what led to the “very difficult” decision.

“It was not easy. I usually tell people in my close circle, ‘This is not for the weak.’ It’s very hard,” she exclusively told Us Weekly. “I feel like when you continue to work on you and work on yourself and work on loving yourself and valuing yourself and having self-worth, the decision becomes easier.”

The Seventeen Again actress added: “Once you are in tune with yourself, it makes it easier to make that decision. But it doesn’t mean that it’s not hard. It was very difficult because you have to think about so many things.”

While the divorce process came with its challenges, Mowry told Us she would “encourage” others in a similar position to “chase the joy, chase your happiness, no matter what situation you’re going through.”

The Germany native’s twin sister, Tamera Mowry, has seen Tia rediscover her joy firsthand. “I told her, I said, ‘Tia, I’m looking on your Instagram, this is the happiest you’ve been in a long time. You are glowing,'” the former cohost of The Real, 44, told Entertainment Tonight in November. “[I said], ‘You look different, but in a very positive way!’ I know it’s because she is living her authentic, true self.”