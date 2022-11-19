Keeping it subtle? Cory Hardrict had a surprising response to Tia Mowry‘s candid confession about the end of their marriage.

The actor, 43, started an Instagram Live on Thursday, November 17, after his estranged wife, 44, revealed the moment she knew she wanted to file for divorce. In the video, Hardrict listened to Nas‘ new song “Reminisce” while silently sitting in his car.

“Reminisce. Relationships ain’t the prettiest. I was stuck on the silliness. Was it love that I was really in? We don’t know until it really end but then it’s too late. Reminisce,” the rapper, 49, sang.

Hardrict received many words of encouragement from fans in the comments section amid the cryptic livestream. The social media upload came one day after Mowry discussed her decision to call it quits following more than a decade of marriage.

“I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” the Disney Channel alum said during a Today interview on Wednesday, November 16. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK — meaning our children, our friends, our family.”

The actress recalled how a personal “awakening” inspired her to make the major change. “At the end of the day, it’s about self-love,” she added. “When you start to really work on yourself, love yourself, know your value and know your worth, then all of a sudden, there’s this awakening. And it’s not easy. It’s a hard journey, but at the end of the day, I feel like it is so, so worth it.”

The former couple, who share kids Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4, tied the knot in 2008. In October, Mowry announced that she filed for divorce from the All American: Homecoming star.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote via Instagram. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

At the time, Us Weekly confirmed that the Sister, Sister alum cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup, according to court documents. The Germany native didn’t include a date of separation in the paperwork but requested joint physical and legal custody of their kids.

Earlier this month, Mowry discussed the pair’s commitment to coparenting their children. “I talk to [Cory] every single day. We tell each other [that] we love each other every single day,” she exclusively told Us. “He is family and he will always be family and a part of our lives forever.”