Looking forward to the future. Tia Mowry candidly addressed her state of mind amid her split from husband Cory Hardrict.

“I’m doing fantastic. I am doing great. I feel very blessed, I feel very honored to be here,” the actress, 44, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, October 17, at an event in Los Angeles.

Mowry gushed about the outpouring of love that she has felt since announcing her divorce. “I have to be honest with you, I am so overwhelmed by the love and support I’ve received. I’m so grateful for the community and the fans that I have,” she shared. “I’m all about inspiring and encouraging, and the DMs that I’ve gotten from so many women who are going through the same thing — it has just been [amazing]. I feel so blessed.”

Earlier this month, the Disney Channel alum took to social media to confirm the end of her marriage. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Mowry captioned an Instagram photo of her and Hardrict, 42. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness.”

She continued: “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

At the time, Us Weekly confirmed that Mowry cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, according to court documents. The Germany native didn’t include a date of separation in the paperwork but requested joint physical and legal custody of their kids.

Mowry, who shares son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4, with the All American: Homecoming star, opened up on Monday about how her kids responded to the breakup. “They are doing amazing,” she told ET. “Cairo, she is so wonderful. She’s awesome and they’re all so happy. And that means the world to me, my children.”

According to the TV personality, the next chapter of her life is all about following her heart. “I think authenticity, it’s very magical. When you are living in your truth, and your honesty, I feel like amazing, wonderful things happen,” she continued. “And so I just want to encourage all of the women out there to live in their truth and to live in their authenticity.”