Moving forward! Tia Mowry was spotted out and about without her wedding ring — just one day after she filed for divorce from husband Cory Hardrict.

Mowry, 44, kept it casual but cute as she ran errands on Wednesday, October 5, sporting lavender leggings with a matching pullover. The Sister, Sister alum accessorized the look with a pair of black sunnies and gold earrings. The gold band, however, was missing from her left ring finger.

The Game alum announced on Tuesday, October 5, that she and the All American: Homecoming Star, 42, had called it quits after 14 years of marriage.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” Mowry wrote via Instagram at the time, noting that the pair will “maintain a friendship” and “coparent their beautiful children” together.

Us Weekly confirmed that the Mistle-Tones actress filed for divorce that same day in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the primary reason for their split. Mowry also requested that the estranged couple share joint and physical custody of son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4. She also asked the judge to terminate spousal support.

While the Never Been Kissed star hasn’t addressed the divorce, he did take to social media earlier on Wednesday to shut down claims he cheated on the Disney Channel alum.

After one social media user speculated that “he cheated on her,” as the person wrote in the Instagram comments, the That’s So Raven alum replied, “Lies!”

Hardrict also posted a cryptic message about his emotional state on Tuesday, sharing a quote that said, “Acting on emotions will get you every time.”

Mowry and the Chicago native met in 1999 on the set of their film Hollywood Horror. After six years of dating, the two got engaged on Christmas Day in 2006 and tied the knot in 2008. They welcomed Cree and Cleo in 2011 and 2018, respectively.

Prior to the surprising split, Mowry exclusively opened up to Us about what the family planned to do together during the autumn season.

“I’m a huge fan of Halloween so there will definitely be a lot of trick-or-treating, especially since we haven’t been able to get out and do much of that the last few years,” the Twitches star told Us at the time. “We love to take the kids to amusement parks and dress up as a family, so we’ll definitely be doing that this year too.”

Scroll down to see Mowry sans wedding band: