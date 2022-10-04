Head before heart! Tamera Mowry and husband Adam Housley have a love story for the ages — but they took time to make sure their romance was meant to last before getting serious.

“Adam and I took a break from dating for about a year,” Mowry told Essence magazine in July 2018. “We missed each other and something was drawing us together, but more than that, we wanted to make sure that this relationship was what God wanted for our lives.”

While the pair met at Pepperdine University in the early 2000s after an economics professor set them up, the Sister, Sister alum and the California native dated for six years — and then took a year apart — before eventually tying the knot in 2011.

“[In order to know] if we are meant to be together, we said, ‘It’s got to be God’s way and not our way,’” the Twitches star explained at the time, revealing that the couple also decided to remain celibate until marriage.

She continued: *Our right way was the way we felt God wanted us to do it which was being celibate. We said to God, ‘This is who we are, I know you take us as we are, our faults, our fears, our joys, our hope as a couple and have your way.’”

After realizing that they had each found The One, the twosome got engaged in January 2011 and tied the knot four months later. In November 2012, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple had welcomed their first child together, son Aven John Tanner. Daughter Ariah was born in December 2020.

“We are so blessed and excited right now,” Housley tweeted at the time, noting that the newborn resembled her older brother. “Ariah Talea Housley was born at 2:54. … We are so excited to have Ariah here. Such a strong girl!”

In September 2018, the couple made headlines after fans began to criticize Housley for his past work at Fox News as a senior correspondent. However, Mowry stood strong beside her man.

“There are some people who think that my husband is racist because he worked for a certain channel,” she said during an episode of her talk show, The Real. “I’m gonna look in that camera right there and let everybody know my husband is not a racist.”

The former Disney Channel actress’ defense wasn’t the first time she had spoken out in support of her husband’s views. The Seventeen Again star, who identifies as biracial, opened up about the racist criticism she’s received herself since marrying Housley.

“It’s hurtful because my husband and I are so openly and fine with showing love, but people choose to look past love and spew hate,” she said in a 2014 interview. “That’s what hurts me because I’ve never experienced so much hate ever in my life.”

