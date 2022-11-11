Keeping it spicy! Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband, Adam Housley, are happily married after decades together — and now she’s sharing the secret to their lasting love.

The Sister, Sister alum, 44, wrote in her You Should Sit Down for This memoir that the twosome — who wed in 2011 — have a “sex goals” list to keep their marriage hot.

“He hasn’t read that part yet,” Mowry-Housley said during a Thursday, November 10, appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show of her 51-year-old husband. “He said it’s because it’s embarrassing, but he knows about some of the sex goals, hello!”

She added: “The reason why I wanted to talk about it is I’ve been married for over a decade. For me, staying happily married is having sex goals, and I don’t think there is anything wrong with women being vocal about it.”

The former Real cohost and Housley initially met while studying at Pepperdine University in 2005, after being set up by their mutual economics professor. After dating on and off for six years, they tied the knot in May 2011. The couple — who share son Aden, 9, and daughter Ariah, 7 — have continued to prioritize their relationship amid thriving careers and raising their little ones.

“[Quarantine] definitely has tested our relationship,” the Twitches actress exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2020 about navigating the coronavirus pandemic. “I mean, kudos to couples where it hasn’t, but I think both of us are somewhat workaholics. I would travel back and forth working on a talk show. He was a news reporter. So being, I don’t want to say stuck together, but, together all the time, it’s not like you’re relearning each other over again, but this is the biggie.”

Mowry-Housley continued at the time: “We’re both dealing with the stresses of life, right? The pandemic in maybe different ways. And you’re forced to deal with that. So, it’s like you’re stressed together [and we] learning to have patience with each other. Food and wine always help [too]!”

The Hallmark star’s candid remarks about unapologetically vocalizing her bedroom desires is hardly the first time she’s spoken about the pair’s sex life.

“I think there is this, I don’t know, stereotype because I grew up very spiritual, religious, Christian, that you can’t love sex,” Mowry-Housley — who was celibate prior to their Napa Valley nuptials — said during an August appearance on the “In Her Shoes” podcast. “And I talk about the importance of it within marriage [on The Real and in my book].”