Tamera Mowry and Adam Housley confirmed that their niece Alaina Housley was killed in the shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, on Wednesday, November 7.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, November 8. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Earlier on Thursday, Mowry, 40, and Adam, 46, tweeted that they were searching for their niece, who was a freshman at Malibu’s Pepperdine University. The Sister, Sister alum exchanged messages with Alaina’s suitemate Ashley, who tweeted that the 18-year-old was “the only one unaccounted for” from their group of friends who went to the bar on Wednesday night.

Adam, a former Fox News correspondent, tweeted, “Please pray if you believe….pray. My niece. A beautiful soul. … Staying positive and praying and hoping and wishing there was more I could do.”

Adam told the Los Angeles Times that his niece’s Apple Watch and iPhone still showed her location on the dance floor. “My gut is saying she’s inside the bar, dead,” he told the newspaper. “I’m hoping I’m wrong.”

Tamera’s twin sister Tia Mowry also asked fans for help on social media on Thursday morning. “Alaina Housely [sic] we are praying. We love u!” she wrote on Instagram. “If you know anything or any information please let us know. We love you!”

At least 12 people, including a sheriff’s deputy, were killed in the mass shooting. The suspected gunman, Marine Corps veteran Ian David Long, was also found dead at the scene.

