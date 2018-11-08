Tia Mowry asked fans for help finding her sister Tamera Mowry’s niece Alaina Housley, who went missing after the California bar shooting on Wednesday, November 7.

“Woke up shocked,” Tia, 40, tweeted on Thursday, November 8. “Please pray. Please pray. I am numb.”

Woke up shocked. Please pray. Please pray. I am numb. — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) November 8, 2018

She later took to Instagram to share a photo of herself at her wedding with Tamera, also 40, and Alaina, 18. “Alaina Housely [sic] we are praying. We love u!” she captioned the post. “If you know anything or any information please let us know. We love you!”

Tamera and her husband, Adam Housley, pleaded earlier in the day for Alaina’s safe return. The Real cohost exchanged tweets with the Pepperdine University freshman’s suitemate Ashley, who tweeted that Alaina was last seen “wearing denim shorts, a blue flannel and sneakers.”

When Tamera asked whether Alaina was “the only one unaccounted for,” Ashley replied, “Yes, all the other girls are safe.”

Adam, 46, later tweeted, “Please pray if you believe….pray. My niece. A beautiful soul. … Staying positive and praying and hoping and wishing there was more I could do.”

The former Fox News correspondent told the Los Angeles Times that Alaina had been at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, on Wednesday night when the suspected gunman, Marine Corps veteran Ian David Long, opened fire and killed 12 people. Adam revealed that his niece’s Apple Watch and iPhone still showed her location on the dance floor.

“My gut is saying she’s inside the bar, dead,” he told the newspaper. “I’m hoping I’m wrong.”

