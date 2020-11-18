The ultimate challenge. Tamera Mowry and her husband, Adam Housley, have learned some hard lessons about marriage while quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sister, Sister alum, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 17, about how self-isolation affected her marriage while promoting the launch of Moose Toys’ Squeakee the Balloon Dog, an interactive pet that’s part-robot dog and part-balloon.

“It definitely has tested our relationship,” Mowry said of quarantining with her husband. “I mean, kudos to couples where it hasn’t, but I think both of us are somewhat workaholics. I would travel back and forth working on a talk show. He was a news reporter. So being, I don’t want to say stuck together, but, together all the time, it’s not like you’re relearning each other over again, but this is the biggie.”

The former Real cohost added, “We’re both dealing with the stresses of life, right? The pandemic in maybe different ways. And you’re forced to deal with that. So, it’s like you’re stressed together.”

Mowry said that she and Housley, 49, are “learning to have patience with each other,” adding that, “food and wine always helps.”

The Christmas Miracle star and the Fox News correspondent try to make time for each other when they cook together at home. However, Mowry noted that they have to make a conscious effort to get on the same page with their busy lifestyles.

“We did recently have a conversation like, ‘OK, it’s ’cause I think sometimes you get lost in the kids,‘” she said of the couple’s two children. “Like I said, schooling and work. It’s important to say, ‘OK, it’s time. It’s time to connect things. Let’s connect as a couple and our date nights.'”

The Hallmark star said she and her husband like to keep their bonding time simple just to “watch Yellowstone or have a glass of wine,” adding, “That would be an epic date night.”

Mowry and Housley tied the knot in May 2011. The couple are the parents of son Aden, 8, and daughter Ariah, 5. The actress told Us that she’s been keeping her children entertained with Squeakee the Balloon Dog.

“My kids play with it for hours,” Mowry said. “They love it and they giggle and they’re smiling. And that’s what I want to see around this time.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi