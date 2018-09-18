Doubters be damned. Tamera Mowry spoke out in defense of her husband, Adam Housley, who worked at Fox News for 17 years.

“There are some people who think my husband is a racist because he worked for a certain channel,” the Sister, Sister, alum, 40, said on the Tuesday, September 18, episode of The Real. “I’m a look in that camera right there and let everybody know: my husband is not a racist.” (Her statement came on the heels of a conversation where Mowry and her fellow cohosts were discussing Julie Chen, who announced she was leaving The Talk after her husband, Les Moonves, was fired from CBS following sexual misconduct allegations.)

Housley, 46, took to Twitter to slam rumors on Monday, September 17. “This is just for clarification so if you see any stupid people spewing lies…per usual…have them refer to this tweet. @TameraMowryTwo and I did not support Trump or Hillary and nowhere has there ever been anything said to prove such.,” he wrote. “In California it didn’t matter, so no need to choose. Also…at Fox I worked in something called THE NEWS DIVISION. I covered fires…about 50…hurricanes..11…tsunamis 2…War Zones 3…Earthquakes 5….terror attacks& shootings..1 is too many.”

This is just for clarification so if you see any stupid people spewing lies…per usual…have them refer to this tweet. @TameraMowryTwo and I did not support Trump or Hillary and nowhere has there ever been anything said to prove such. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) September 18, 2018

In California it didn't matter, so no need to choose. Also…at Fox I worked in something called THE NEWS DIVISION. I covered fires…about 50…hurricanes..11…tsunamis 2…War Zones 3…Earthquakes 5….terror attacks& shootings..1 is too many — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) September 18, 2018

“No I am not racist, or insensitive, or any other crap you spew. Yes I love people from all walks of life. I love to cook, be with my kids, coach soccer, tell stories, music of all types, people of all types,” he continued. “My daughter is being taught to be a strong woman. One who comes from amazing families with diverse backgrounds. My son is being taught to be a strong man. One who comes from diverse backgrounds and amazing families.”

No I am not racist, or insensitive, or any other crap you spew. Yes I love people from all walks of life. I love to cook, be with my kids, coach soccer, tell stories, music of all types, people of all types. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) September 18, 2018

By the way…responding to all the crap…just to get it over with and on record. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) September 18, 2018

Again…feel free to refer to me previous tweets to answer any questions…also feel free to post when any troll or anyone who has never been in the same state as me or my wife decides to spew rumors and crap disguised as fact. geeze — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) September 18, 2018

My daughter is being taught to be a strong woman. One who comes from amazing families with diverse backgrounds. My son is being taught to be a strong man. One who comes from diverse backgrounds and amazing families. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) September 18, 2018

Whats wrong right now in this country is we focus on the image and not the substance. We focus on the fake and not the real. Nobody seems to care about fact and rumors abound. We have become too comfortable. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) September 18, 2018

The former baseball player was a senior reporter at the politically conservative network before he left his position in August of this year to spend more time with his family.

The award-winning journalist honored his time at the network with an Instagram post featuring a photo of his two children with Mowry — Aden, 5, and Ariah, 3 — watching Fox News. “Today is officially my last day working in the news division at Fox. Hard to think how much has changed, but this pic says it all to me. It’s about them…and Tam…and moments that are irreplaceable. Still hasn’t sunk in. So many stories, so many friends from all walks of life and from around the world,” he captioned the sentimental shot. “I will never forget my time and those who touched my life.”

Despite any criticism, Housley seems to be doing just fine. Following the airing of The Real, he took to Instagram to share a video of son Aden adorably giving a “review” on his Jaguar XE Sport.

