Tia Mowry is grateful to have had her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Houseley, by her side for the past four decades.

“It’s Cancer season!! ✨ I want to take this moment to cherish my sister and wish an early happy birthday to Tamera ❤️,” Tia, 45, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, July 3, alongside a slideshow of the pair over the years. “Having you by my side as we’ve grown and evolved has been an incredible blessing.”

Tia shared a series of pics of her and Tamera, 45, over the years before they celebrate their 46th birthday which falls on Saturday, July 6.

“Not everyone can say they’ve had someone with them through every major milestone in life,” she continued. “From growing up together and getting our big break to navigating the teenage years, and motherhood, I’m immensely grateful to have shared this journey with you.”

Tia added that she was appreciative of being able to celebrate “all the beautiful memories and milestones” the twosome have shared over the years.

“We’re turning 46! How did we get here??” she concluded.

Tia and Tamera got their start in Hollywood as child actresses. They got their big break in the comedy Sister, Sister which aired for six seasons from 1994 to 1999. They also starred in the Disney Channel Original Movies Twitches and Twitches Too together.

In addition to their respective careers, Tia and Tamera have both created their own families. Tamera is married to husband Adam Housley with whom she shares children Ariah, 8, and Aden, 11.

Tia, for her part, welcomed kids Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4, with ex-husband Cory Hardrict. Tia announced in October 2022 that she and Hardrict, 44, split after nearly a decade of marriage.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” Tia wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Following her sister’s breakup, Tamera opened up about how proud she was of Tia for handling the breakup with “grace.”

“You have your ups [and] you have your downs — but she’s allowing her experience to change her. I feel [like she has changed] for the better,” Tamera exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2022. “Things are not always gonna go as planned or we’re gonna have some plot twists. You [have to] learn from it, grow from it and do it with love. I feel like that is what she’s doing.”