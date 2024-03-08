Tia Mowry and her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, shared a somewhat awkward moment while attending the same event post-split.

The exes bumped into each other on the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards red carpet on Thursday, March 7. In a social media video captured by Ty Cole for HuffPost, Mowry, 45, smiled and waved at Hardrict, 44, upon realizing he was standing next to her in the press line.

After initially leaning in for handshakes, the pair opted for a quick hug before returning to their respective interviews. Mowry was also seen laughing and giving her ex a playful shoulder squeeze.

Mowry sported a chic gray suit with a black shirt and heels at the awards event, which she paired with silver statement earrings. Hardrict, meanwhile, donned a shimmering black suit and sneakers. He gave his look a small pop of color by wearing a red heart pendant necklace.

The two did not walk the red carpet together. Instead, Tia posed for pictures with her twin sister, Tamera Mowry, who complemented her sister’s neutral look in a fiery red midi dress. “When you and your sister show up for Black Women in Hollywood 👏🏾👏🏾,” Tia captioned an Instagram clip on Thursday. “Thank you @essence for throwing one of the most important events during #Oscars week!”

Tia filed for divorce from Hardrict in October 2022 after 14 years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. (The former couple share son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5.)

She addressed the breakup via Instagram at the time, writing, “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Hardrict subsequently slammed rumors that infidelity led to their split. Responding to an Instagram comment which read, “He cheated on her,” Hardrict wrote, “Lies!”

While speaking to Us one month later, Tia called the decision to divorce a tough one. “Once you are in tune with yourself, it makes it easier to make that decision,” she explained in November 2022. “But it doesn’t mean that it’s not hard. It was very difficult because you have to think about so many things.”

Tia and Hardrict finalized their divorce in April 2023 and later set guidelines for moving on. According to June 2023 court documents obtained by Us, the pair are not permitted to introduce a new romantic partner to their kids until they have been dating “for at least six months.”

Since then, Tia has been candid about jumping back into the dating pool. “Just because the dating life is complicated doesn’t mean I’m going back to something that no longer served me,” she wrote in an October 2023 Instagram post.

She told Us the following month that she was “optimistic” about her future romantic prospects, adding, “I’m not thinking too far down the line. Everything is good.”