Tia Mowry and her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, have set legal boundaries for introducing their two children to future dates.

According to new court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 21, the Sister, Sister alum, 44, and Hardrict, 43, agreed when they will allow children Cree, 11, and Cairo, 5, to meet any of their potential new partners.

“Absent agreement to the contrary, each party is restrained from introducing the minor children to a new romantic partner until that party has been in an exclusive relationship with the romantic partner for at least six months,” the court docs read. “Each party is further restrained from permitting his or her new romantic partner from spending overnights when the minor children are with that custodial parent during the first six months of the exclusive relationship.”

The twosome — who finalized their divorce earlier this year— agreed to the stipulations for the “best interest” of Cree and Cairo. Wednesday’s documents also lay out how the pair will separate marital assets. Neither Mowry nor Hardrict will provide the other with child support and they will each cover tuition for one child. (Mowry will take care of Cairo’s educational funds and Hardrict will cover Cree’s.)

Mowry announced in October 2022 that she had separated from the All-American: Homecoming star after 14 years of marriage. She filed for divorce less than one week later.

“It was not easy. I usually tell people in my close circle, ‘This is not for the weak.’ It’s very hard,” Mowry exclusively told Us the following November. “I feel like when you continue to work on you and work on yourself and work on loving yourself and valuing yourself and having self-worth, the decision becomes easier. Once you are in tune with yourself, it makes it easier to make that decision. But it doesn’t mean that it’s not hard. It was very difficult because you have to think about so many things.”

Us confirmed in April that Mowry and Hardrict had settled their divorce, where they agreed to share joint physical custody of their two children.

The now-exes have also prioritized coparenting their little ones since their split.

“Everything, you know, I have to say is great. Of course, you have good days and bad days, but there are definitely more good days than bad days. And the kids are wonderful,” Mowry told Us in November 2022. “They are thriving. They’re happy. And Cory and I — were doing great. I talk to him every single day. We tell each other [that] we love each other every single day. He is family and he will always be family and a part of our lives forever.”