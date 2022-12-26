Putting on a united front. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict appeared to be on good terms while celebrating Christmas with their kids following their split.

“Family will ALWAYS be Family. Merry Christmas from our family to yours,” Mowry, 44, captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, December 25. In the social media upload, Mowry and Hardrict, 43, were all smiles alongside kids Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4.

The Sister, Sister alum also reflected on their festive reunion via her Instagram Story, writing, “So grateful for family today and every day.”

Mowry later shared a quote that offered a glimpse into her state of mind during the holiday season.

“Give yourself credit for how you’ve handled this year,” the inspiring words, which were reposted from author Vex King read. “You’ve been working overtime on your dreams, figuring out your direction, taking care of your mental health, trying to feel comfortable in your skin, building genuine connections, tending to your family and improving your sleep. It’s a lot. And your progress and disciple are worth celebrating.”

Earlier this year, the former Disney Channel star made headlines when she announced that she filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote in October. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness.”

Mowry continued: “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

One month later, the Twitches actress opened up about how the pair were working on coparenting their kids. “I talk to [Cory] every single day. We tell each other [that] we love each other every single day,” Mowry exclusively shared with Us Weekly in November. “He is family and he will always be family and a part of our lives forever.”

Tia’s twin, Tamera Mowry, recently praised her sister for handling her divorce with “grace.”

“That is what is inspiring,” the former Real cohost, 44, exclusively explained to Us earlier this month. “You have your ups [and] you have your downs — but she’s allowing her experience to change her. I feel [like she has changed] for the better.”

Tamera added: “Things are not always gonna go as planned or we’re gonna have some plot twists. You [have to] learn from it, grow from it and do it with love. I feel like that is what she’s doing.”