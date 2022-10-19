Cory Hardrict Says ‘I Love My Wife’ After Tia Mowry Divorce Announcement

Feeling the love. Cory Hardrict revealed that he still has a lot of affection for his estranged wife, Tia Mowry, despite calling it quits earlier this month.

“It’s love, y’all. I love y’all for real,” the Game actor, 42, told his fans during an Instagram Live on Tuesday, October 18, according to the Shade Room. “I love my beautiful family, I love my kids, love my wife. Love all you guys. It’s all love.”

Hardrict’s comments come just two weeks after Mowry, 44, announced the pair’s split after 14 years of marriage. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” the Sister, Sister alum wrote via Instagram on October 4. “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

The former child star — who shares children Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4, with Hardrict — continued: “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time, Mowry cited “irreconcilable differences” upon filing for divorce in Los Angeles and requested joint physical and legal custody of Cree and Cairo. She also asked for the judge to terminate spousal support and noted that she and Hardrict have a prenup in place. The estranged couple, who met while filming Hollywood Horror in 2000, tied the knot in 2008.

One week after announcing her split, the Mistle-tones actress thanked fans for their support. “Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community,” Mowry wrote via Instagram on October 10, uploading a series of photos of her posing next to a car on the side of a road. “The outpouring of love I received from you over the last week has been so encouraging and humbling. I’m so grateful to you all. New Book, First Chapter to follow. Love, Tia ❤️”

While Hardrict has not addressed the divorce explicitly, he did take to social media to shut down infidelity claims. After one social media user speculated in the comments of Mowry’s post that “he cheated on her,” the Chi actor responded, “Lies!”

Prior to the twosome’s shocking separation, the Family Reunion star exclusively opened up to Us about how her family planned to celebrate the fall season. “I’m a huge fan of Halloween so there will definitely be a lot of trick-or-treating, especially since we haven’t been able to get out and do much of that the last few years,” Mowry revealed last month. “We love to take the kids to amusement parks and dress up as a family, so we’ll definitely be doing that this year too.”