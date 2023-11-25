Tia Mowry and ex-husband Cory Hardrict were coparenting goals on Thanksgiving.

“We gon be alright 💕,” Mowry, 45, wrote via Instagram on Friday, November 24, sharing a pair of snaps of the family of four.

The Sister, Sister alum was all smiles in a brown floral dress as she sat between Hardict, 44, and son Cree, 12. Hardrict perched their 5-year-old daughter, Cairo, on his knee. Cairo’s festive look perfectly matched her mother, as they twinned in floral dresses and wore their hair in braids.

Mowry reposted the image onto her Instagram Story with the caption, “Spent the holiday together ❤️.”

Related: Get a Glimpse of How the Kardashians and More Stars Celebrated Thanksgiving Kelsea Ballerini, Jill Duggar and more celebrities are celebrating Thanksgiving with their loved ones. Ballerini, 30, helped prepare her festive meal, documenting her cooking journey via her social media. “Godspeed to everyone who is too stubborn to look u directions and cooking squash for the first time,” the country singer quipped via her Instagram Story […]

Hardrict also shared the pics on his Instagram with the caption, “Forever.”

Mowry announced in October 2022 that she had separated from Hardrict after 14 years of marriage. After she filed for divorce one week later, Mowry and Hardrict finalized the proceedings in April. The now-exes share joint custody of Cree and Cairo.

“It’s all about thinking about everything from not just your perspective, but the kids’ perspective as well,” Mowry exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “I feel like that’s where kids definitely become a priority and focus on their peace, their joy, their happiness and what makes them feel at ease and feel comfortable and love. I’m really leaning on love and compassion. If you move through life, no matter what it is that you’re doing, through love and compassion, I truly believe that everything will fall into place the way that it’s supposed to.”

As Mowry and Hardrict navigate their new normal as coparents, the actress has noticed that she’s become more “present” with Cree and Cairo.

“I really feel like I’m in my new chapter,” Mowry explained to Us. “I’m here, and that’s the other thing that I’ve learned too is I’m just more present. I’m not really thinking too much in the past. I’m not thinking too much [about] the future. I’m just all about now, which has given me joy.”

Related: Tia Mowry and Ex Cory Hardrict's Family Album With 2 Kids A family unit. Prior to filing divorce from husband Cory Hardrict in October 2022, Tia Mowry frequently shared snaps of her family of four. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the Sister, Sister […]

Mowry and her kids also visited with her famous family for the fall holiday. Tia’s twin sister, Tamera Mowry, uploaded group photos via Instagram on Thursday, November 23. In the snaps, Tia, Cree and Cairo posed alongside Tamera’s family — she shares son Aden and daughter Ariah with husband Adam Housley — and their brothers, Tavior Mowry and Tahj Mowry.

With Thanksgiving now over, Tia is gearing up for her family’s Christmas plans. She teased to Us that she plans to take Cree and Cairo for a vacation to Thailand.

“This is the first time that I’ve ever been, and I’m really excited to be taking my children with me,” Mowry gushed. “I think exposing them to different cultures is so incredibly important and just making memories with them. I chose Thailand because I personally feel that it’s going to be very healing just for me and I’m really, really excited about it.”