Tia Mowry is embracing her “new chapter” after finalizing her divorce from Cory Hardrict — and she’s ready to dive back into the dating scene.

“I mean, I never dated before so I didn’t have anything to compare it to, but I definitely think it’s harder than I thought,” Mowry, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, November 9, while promoting JCPenney’s “Penny Prepper” challenge. “But I am optimistic [and] I’m in the present. I’m not thinking too far down the line. Everything is good.”

While Mowry is open to meeting someone new, she doesn’t understand why so many fans are interested in getting an update on her love life. “I am choosing to [keep it quiet]. Y’all going to have to just guess and continue to guess,” she quipped. “I’m not saying anything.”

The Sister, Sister alum announced her split from Hardrict, 44, in October 2022 after 14 years of marriage. Mowry filed for divorce one week later, and the proceedings were finalized in April. Mowry and Hardrict now share joint custody of son Cree, 12 and daughter Cairo, 5.

Related: Tia Mowry's Most Candid Quotes About Her Divorce From Cory Hardrict Candid confessions. After filing for divorce from husband Cory Hardrict, Tia Mowry has continued to open up about the experience. Mowry and Hardrict exchanged vows in 2008 after eight years of dating. They later expanded their family with kids Cree and Cairo. Hours before announcing their split in October 2022, the actress shared a cryptic […]

“It’s all about thinking about everything from not just your perspective, but the kids’ perspective as well,” she told Us of coparenting with Hardrict. “I feel like that’s where kids definitely become a priority and focus on their peace, their joy, their happiness and what makes them feel at ease and feel comfortable and love. I’m really leaning on love and compassion. If you move through life, no matter what it is that you’re doing, through love and compassion, I truly believe that everything will fall into place the way that it’s supposed to.”

Cree and Cairo have remained Mowry’s No. 1 priority, but she has also been focused on self-growth.

“Right now I really feel like I’m in my new chapter,” she told Us on Thursday. “I’m here, and that’s the other thing that I’ve learned too is I’m just more present. I’m not really thinking too much in the past. I’m not thinking too much [about] the future. I’m just all about now, which has given me joy.”

Mowry has also become more “present with my children,” and that mindset will continue during the holiday season with a special trip to Thailand.

Related: Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict's Family Album With 2 Kids A family unit. Prior to filing divorce from husband Cory Hardrict in October 2022, Tia Mowry frequently shared snaps of her family of four. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the Sister, Sister […]

“This is the first time that I’ve ever been, and I’m really excited to be taking my children with me,” Mowry gushed. “I think exposing them to different cultures is so incredibly important and just making memories with them. I chose Thailand because I personally feel that it’s going to be very healing just for me and I’m really, really excited about it.”

Mowry — whose festive traditions also include matching pajamas and homemade cookies — has joined forces with JCPenny’s “Make It Count” report of holiday hosting tips to launch the “Penny Prepper” challenge. In the social media challenge, holiday hosts will share their best festive tricks for under $300 and consumers can vote for their favorites.

“JCPenney has definitely been my playground during the holidays this season,” she told Us. “I’m what JCPenney would call the ‘penny prepper,’ meaning I love to prep ahead of time just so that I don’t get stressed out. And also, so I can enjoy the festivities with my family and my friends [during the party].”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Mowry particularly loves that JCPenney offers “high quality” items for a reasonable price point. “It’s been a lot of fun,” she noted of the partnership.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi