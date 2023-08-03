Tia Mowry has started dating again — and she is offering a glimpse into the highs and lows of her love life after her split from Cory Hardrict.

“Welp never thought I’d be here, but here goes …,” Mowry, 45, wrote in an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, August 2, which shows her talking to herself in the mirror while preparing for a night out.

Mowry — who finalized her divorce from Hardrict, 43, in April — further reflected on her complicated thoughts about meeting someone new. ”Fun Fact: I’ve never been on the dating scene my entire life 😬 So when I tell you I’m nervous and terrified of doing this whole dating thing, I mean it 😭Even though I’m in my 40s, I feel so inexperienced!” she wrote.

She concluded: “And while it would be easy to just throw in the towel and avoid the potential for awkwardness and hurt, I know God’s got me! So if you’re feeling apprehensive about new experiences, just know you got this, and we’re in this together!”

Mowry’s decision to get back into dating comes after her 15-year marriage to Hardrict came to an end. The former couple exchanged vows in 2008 after eight years together. They later expanded their family with son Cree in 2011 and daughter Cairo in 2018.

Mowr confirmed in October 2022 that she and Hardrict decided to part ways.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

The actress has since discussed how coparenting has been her main focus with Hardrict, telling Us Weekly one month later, “I talk to [Cory] every single day. We tell each other [that] we love each other every single day. He is family and he will always be family and a part of our lives forever.”

Us confirmed in April that Mowry and Hardrict finalized their divorce after more than a decade of marriage. According to court documents, the duo set legal boundaries for introducing their children to future dates.

“Absent agreement to the contrary, each party is restrained from introducing the minor children to a new romantic partner until that party has been in an exclusive relationship with the romantic partner for at least six months,” the June paperwork read. “Each party is further restrained from permitting his or her new romantic partner from spending overnights when the minor children are with that custodial parent during the first six months of the exclusive relationship.”