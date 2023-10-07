Tia Mowry has found it difficult to dive back into the dating scene — but that doesn’t mean she would backslide into an old relationship.

“A word from ME since narratives are being made without my consent. Hear it here and ONLY here,” Mowry, 45, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, October 7. “Just because the dating life is complicated, doesn’t mean I’m going to go back to something that no longer served me.”

She continued: “That’s like implementing if I don’t book an audition or a part as an actor RIGHT AWAY I’m going to give up on my dreams. Please just stop. I ain’t that weak. Please move on because I have. Thank you NEXT.”

The Sister, Sister alum announced in October 2022 that she separated from Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage. Mowry filed for divorce one week later, which was finalized in April.

“It was not easy. I usually tell people in my close circle, ‘This is not for the weak.’ It’s very hard,” Mowry exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022 of navigating her breakup. “I feel like when you continue to work on you and work on yourself and work on loving yourself and valuing yourself and having self-worth, the decision becomes easier. Once you are in tune with yourself, it makes it easier to make that decision. But it doesn’t mean that it’s not hard. It was very difficult because you have to think about so many things.”

The actress and Hardrict, 43, share son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5, and were granted joint custody in their divorce decree.

“Everything, you know, I have to say is great. Of course, you have good days and bad days, but there are definitely more good days than bad days. And the kids are wonderful,” Mowry told Us at the time. “They are thriving. They’re happy. And Cory and I — were doing great. I talk to him every single day. We tell each other [that] we love each other every single day. He is family and he will always be family and a part of our lives forever.”

While Mowry and Hardrict will always be family to one another, they have already drawn up boundaries when it comes to dating. Us confirmed in June that the exes had signed court documents stating that Cree and Cairo can only meet a new romantic partner after a six-month exclusive relationship. The court documents also stipulated that Mowry and Hardrict were “restrained” from allowing said new love interest to spend the night when the kids were at their house.

Two months later, Mowry documented one of her first dates since the divorce was settled. “Welp never thought I’d be here, but here goes …,” she wrote via Instagram in August. “Fun Fact: I’ve never been on the dating scene my entire life. So when I tell you I’m nervous and terrified of doing this whole dating thing, I mean it. Even though I’m in my 40s, I feel so inexperienced!”

She added at the time: “And while it would be easy to just throw in the towel and avoid the potential for awkwardness and hurt, I know God’s got me! So if you’re feeling apprehensive about new experiences, just know you got this, and we’re in this together!”