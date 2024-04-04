Tia Mowry Gets Emotional About Recovering From Cory Hardrict Divorce

Tia Mowry offered a glimpse into the ups and downs she’s faced since her divorce from Cory Hardrict last year.

“Resilience: the art of bouncing back, stronger than before. ❤️,” Mowry, 45, captioned an Instagram video essay on Wednesday, April 3, which featured clips from her life.

Mowry, who ended her marriage to Hardrict, 44, after more than a decade together, discussed the challenges she navigated in the aftermath.

“Recovering from a divorce feels like a whirlwind journey,” she said in a voiceover. “I found out through the process that divorce isn’t a place where we arrive, it’s entering a new chapter in life with many nuances, and no one-size-fits-all handbook.”

The social media upload featured sweet moments of Mowry and Hardrict’s kids, son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5.

“One moment you’re relieved, feeling like you’ve conquered something significant, then suddenly emotions hit you all over again,” she noted. “It’s a side of divorce that isn’t often discussed, especially when there are kids involved.”

Mowry continued: “You strive to be a role model, teaching them resilience and self-care. You try different things to soothe and release emotional buildup. Exercise, journaling your thoughts, meditation, and seeking therapy to cope with the breakup and the dreams you had for the future.”

At the end of the video, Mowry was heard getting visibly emotional.

“Someday I believe I’ll be able to look back on this time with nothing but warmth and gratitude for the beautiful children brought into my life and the stronger version of myself that emerged from the experience,” she added. “For anyone who’s going through this I would love to hear your experience. Share your story because there’s power in dialogue.”

Mowry encouraged others to share their experiences, adding, “As women we take our power back by sharing our stories and bringing any deep shame we hold from this experience into the light. I love you guys, Tia.”

The actress confirmed in October 2022 that she and Hardrict decided to part ways. They finalized their divorce in April 2023.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

The former couple exchanged vows in 2008 after eight years together. They later expanded their family with son Cree in 2011 and daughter Cairo in 2018. Since their split, Mowry opened up about how she and Hardrict have prioritized coparenting.

“I talk to [Cory] every single day. We tell each other [that] we love each other every single day,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022. “He is family and he will always be family and a part of our lives forever.”