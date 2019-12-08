Tiffani Thiessen Shows Us How She Gets in the Holiday Spirit





What’s green and red and warm all over? Tiffani Thiessen’s holiday aesthetic! The actress and cookbook author, 45, collaborated with Jo-Ann Stores to bring her very merry mood board to life and invited Us to an NYC re-creation of her holiday home decor.

The Saved by the Bell alum says all the decorations, especially the wreaths adorning the windows, were inspired by her own family traditions. And luckily she and husband Brady Smith have their kids, Harper, 9, and Holt, 4, around to lend a hand.

“We’ve been doing the wreaths for a long time… I love giving crafts to my kids,” she exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Making homemade things creates memories and a very special holiday feel.”

For larger gatherings, the star recommends incorporating another handmade element: place cards. “Adding that personal touch … makes any dinner party very special,” she explains. “Seeing your name makes you smile.”

