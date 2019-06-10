Men don’t always have to make the first move — just asked Tiffani Thiessen. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed that she did not shy away from taking charge on her first date with husband Brady Smith when she leaned in for a kiss.

“I did, actually — yes! I guess, maybe, I’m the hussy, I don’t know,” Thiessen, 45, joked with Us Weekly at the Kidz Bop Los Angeles Special Fan Event on Saturday, June 1.

The former Saved by the Bell star shared that the moment “was a total knee gut reaction.” However, she is not certain whether she always felt the need to make the first move on past dates.

“I haven’t really analyzed myself that way,” she told Us. “I’m not really sure. I guess I would have to ask past people, really.”

Theissen’s confirmation comes after Smith, 47, told Yahoo! Style in April that while he arranged the couple’s first date, it was his now-wife who took charge and made their first kiss happen.

“Obviously I wanted to kiss her, but I wasn’t gonna be that dude that tries to kiss on the first date. But then she leaned in and laid one on me,” Smith said in a joint interview with Thiessen. “And I don’t even remember the drive home.”

Thiessen, for her part, responded: “Baby, you just swept me off my feet. What can I say?”

Thiessen and Smith exchanged vows in July 2005. Together, the couple have welcomed their daughter, Harper, 8, in 2010 and son Holt, 3, in 2015. While the pair enjoyed being parents, Thiessen revealed to Us in 2017 that they are “done” with having children.

“Being a mom, it’s up and down. It’s a little bit of a rollercoaster,” she noted to Us at the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital’s 18th annual Mattel Party. “I have two and I feel very blessed. Yes, I have my hands full but there’s people out there with five or six, so this feels very easy.”

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

