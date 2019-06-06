One person who’s definitely going to be tuning into the upcoming Beverly Hills, 90210 revival? Tiffani Thiessen.

“I’m sure it’s going to be great!” the show’s alum, 45, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Secret Life of Pets 2 premiere in Westwood, California on Sunday, June 2. “I know people are looking forward to it. It’s nostalgic for people. I’m sure they’re having a great time. It’s iconic, I totally get it.”

The Saved by the Bell star also admitted that she wasn’t heading back to the famous zip code as bad-girl Valerie Malone due to conflicting schedules. “I’m actually shooting season 3 of Alexa and Katie right now,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “So I am working at the moment and busy.”

And don’t expect any cameos either. “I’m literally in the middle of my season,” she added. “I go until September, so I’m shooting, yeah.”

Thiessen famously joined the cast for the last six seasons of the hit teen drama in 1994 after Shannen Doherty’s departure.

Many of the show’s original stars — including Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), Doherty (Brenda Walsh), Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor), Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders), Brian Austin Green (David Silver), Tori Spelling (Donna Martin) and Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman) — will be reprising their roles for the quasi-revival, and they couldn’t be more excited.

“The first photo shoot we all did together after all those years was mind-blowing,” Carteris told Us. “It was really great. Just being on set with everybody.”

Garth revealed to Us what fans can expect in the reboot. “We’re gonna do a lot of show references, a lot of eye candy for the people that were fans of the original show,” she said in May. “Like, ‘Oh, my God! That’s the dress!’ or ‘That’s what they said in the episode!’ We’re gonna try.”

Fans can also expect tribute to the late Luke Perry (Dylan McKay), who tragically died in March suffering a massive stroke.

BH90210 premieres on Fox Wednesday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

