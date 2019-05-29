Dylan is still watching over Kelly. Jennie Garth gave fans goosebumps when she saw a special sign while filming the Beverly Hills, 90210 quasi-revival after Luke Perry’s death.

“Sometimes there are just signs…” the 47-year-old actress wrote alongside a photo of a stoplight and street sign for “McKay Road” in Vancouver, Canada, on Wednesday, May 29.

Garth and Perry, who died in March following a stroke, portrayed onscreen love interests Kelly Taylor and Dylan McKay, respectively, on the original ‘90s drama. While Garth appeared on all 10 seasons, Perry exited the series during season 6. He returned, however, in a permanent special guest star role for seasons 9 and 10. The 52-year-old actor had yet to sign on for BH90210 at the time of his death due to his Riverdale shooting schedule.

Garth, meanwhile, joined her former costars Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh), Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders), Brian Austin Green (David Silver), Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman) and Tori Spelling (Donna Martin) in Canada to start filming BH90210 earlier this week.

The What I Like About You alum previously told the Associated Press on May 13 that Perry has been with the cast “every step of the way” as they make the new series, which features the actors playing heightened versions of themselves trying to make a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot work two decades after the original show ended.

Earlier this month, Garth compared the six-episode quasi-revival to the popular Us Weekly segment Stars: They’re Just Like Us!

“I don’t know where Kelly would be today,” the Mystery Girls alum told Us on May 21. “I know that my character as Jennie, she is going through life as any other woman in her 40s would be experiencing, and I think that’s gonna be the thing that people like to see — I think it’s your magazine that does this, ‘Stars Are Just Like Us’ kinda thing?”

Garth further explained that the show is “about the people making the show.”

“You know the thing, ‘Life imitates art?’ Kind of goes both ways,” she said. “So, we’re just digging into that and we’re having a lot of fun sort of taking an image that the public has of us or might have of us.”

BH90210 will premiere on Fox Wednesday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

