Beef alert! Tiffany Haddish accused Nicki Minaj of being disrespectful nearly three years after their awkward interaction at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

During a recent chat on the invitation-only app Clubhouse, a user asked Haddish, 41, whether anybody has ever told her that she is “the Nicki Minaj of comedy right now.” While the unidentified man was trying to praise the comedian, saying she is “killing the motherf–king game,” she took issue with the comparison.

“Unlike Nicki, I treat everybody with respect and dignity,” Haddish shot back in audio published by TMZ.

The rapper, 38, has yet to publicly respond to the Girls Trip star, but her legion of fans rushed to her defense via Twitter.

“Nicki Minaj is funnier than Tiffany Haddish,” one Barb tweeted. Another echoed, “If we being completely honest I’ve laughed harder at Nicki bars than anything Tiffany ever said. Nicki Minaj funny af. You understand me?”

Minaj’s friend 50 Cent also took her side, writing in an Instagram comment, “SMH I don’t know why people mess with Nikki [sic]. LOL.”

While it is unclear what happened between Haddish and the hitmaker, many social media users speculated that it stemmed from their VMA drama with Fifth Harmony.

At the August 2018 awards show, the Carmichael Show alum made a joke about Camila Cabello finding more success as a solo artist than she did as a member of the girl group.

“Camila Cabello … is nominated for five VMAs tonight. Five of ‘em!” Haddish said on stage with her Night School costar Kevin Hart at the time. “I’m super proud of her. So, those of you watching at home: Hi, Fifth Harmony!”

After the actress presented Minaj with the award for Best Hip-Hop Video, the “Starships” singer famously shouted, “Tiff, don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that bitch. I’m just saying!”

However, it appeared at the time that Minaj’s jab was all in good fun as she later smiled and told Haddish, “No, I love you.”

Normani, meanwhile, freaked out over the Grammy nominee’s shout-out, tweeting, “@NICKIMINAJ I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you. Thank you for lifting me up. God is real. Now y’all know why I love me some Nickiiiiiiiiiiiiii. Congratulations on tonight!!! Proud of you always.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Haddish and Minaj’s reps for comment.