Nicki Minaj is not here for the shade! The “Barbie Dreams” rapper came to the defense of her friend Normani at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 20.

Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart took the stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City to present the award for Best Hip-Hop Video. During their introduction, the Girls Trip actress, 38, gave shout-outs to several A-listers in the audience, including Camila Cabello, who left the girl group in late 2016 to pursue a solo career.

“Camila Cabello … is nominated for five VMAs tonight. Five of ‘em!” Haddish said after struggling to pronounce the singer’s name. “I’m super proud of her. So, those of you watching at home: Hi, Fifth Harmony!”

Between laughs, Hart, 39, chimed in, “Oh, God. Oh, Tiffany went there. Oh, God. That just happened! You never know what’s going to happen at the VMAs.”

The Night School costars then announced that Minaj, 35, won the Moon Person statuette for her “Chun-Li” music video. After twerking her way on stage, the MC took a moment to call out Haddish for her joke.

“Tiff, don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that bitch,” she said. “I’m just saying!”

Minaj’s response was all in good fun though. With a smile, she told the comedian, “No, I love you.”

The Grammy nominee sparked rumors in June that she was working on a secret collaboration with Normani, 22. She asked her Twitter followers at the time to suggest a female singer to be featured on one of her new songs. Minutes later, Normani responded with a series of emojis of a woman raising her hand, apparently interested in taking Minaj up on the offer.

What female singer should I put on this song is the question. 🤔 hmmmmm. *Thinks* — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) June 26, 2018

