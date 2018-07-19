Not backing down! Years after Kevin Hart helped out a struggling Tiffany Haddish by lending her $300 while the two were working on a sketch comedy show together, the thriving Girls Trip star is still trying to repay him.

“I love my sister @tiffanyhaddish ….She has been trying to pay me back for years & I refused to take the money so she ambushed me on set and made it rain on me,” Hart, 39, captioned an Instagram clip of Haddish, 38, on Thursday, July 19.

He continued: “What she doesn’t know is that I put the money back in one of her wig caps that she wasn’t wearing later that day!!!! I’m dead serious. Check your wig cap @tiffanyhaddish ….I love u and I will never take from you. You being my Co-Star in my movie Night School was more than enough. Love u with ur funky ass!!!! #NightSchool #HittingTheatersEverywhereSept28th.”

When Haddish got wind of the returned cash, she too, took to Instagram with a hilarious video clip revealing the wad of money in her bag.

“Ok so @kevinhart4real I see your post and I checked my back pack, and right there in my bag is the money I gave you, in a wig cap at that. I see you 👀. Thank You very much. But You getting this money back,” she wrote.

Haddish concluded the post with a promise. “I am paying you back! I pay all my loans off,” she wrote. “That is something you and my Grandma taught me ‘never owe nobody money’”

The funny lady first dished on the life-changing favor from Hart during a December appearance on The View, sharing that Hart offered her help when he saw all of her belongings packed into the car she was living in.

“I got me an hourly spot, took a shower, rolled out a list and started tackling them,” she recalled at the time. “And here I am today.”

Haddish and Hart will star alongside each other in the upcoming flick Night School, which is set to hit theaters on Friday, September 28.

