Tiger Woods has quite the support system while competing in his first U.S. Open in four years.
The 15-time major champion, 48, has employed his 15-year-old son, Charlie, as his swing consultant for this week’s tournament at Pinehurst Country Club, which the golf legend is making sure to savor.
“Having Charlie out here is very special,” Tiger said to reporters on Tuesday, June 11. “To have the father-son relationship that we have and extend it into this part of both of our lives. He’s playing a lot of junior golf and I’m still playing out here.”
Charlie is already busy following in his father’s footsteps, recently helping the Benjamin School’s boys’ team win a Florida state title as a 14-year-old freshman in November 2023.
In a classic dad moment, Tiger said, “It’s neat for him to see the guys that he watches on TV and YouTube and TikTok or whatever the hell it is that they do.”
Tiger mentioned that Charlie spent some quality time with PGA Tour golfer Min Woo Lee, 25, during U.S. Open practice rounds. He joked of their relationship, “They’re closer in age than I am to anybody else.”
As for Charlie’s role on the course, his dad is planning on putting his son to work.
“I trust him with my swing and my game,” Tiger said. “He’s seen it more than anybody else in the world. He’s seen me hit more golf balls than anyone. I tell him what to look for, especially with putting.”
Charlie will be particularly useful on the greens, Tiger said, as he does his best to get his old man out of his own head.
“I get so entrenched in hitting certain putts to certain pins,” Tiger explained. “I tend to forget some of the things I’m working on. I just want to see the balls roll and he reminds me every now and again, which is great.”
Ultimately, Tiger said, the unique opportunity provides a chance for him to further bond with Charlie — even under pressure.
“We have a great relationship and a great rapport like that,” Tiger gushed. “It’s a wonderful experience for both of us.”
Tiger shares Charlie with ex-wife Elin Nordegren. The former couple, whose divorce was finalized in 2010, also share daughter Sam, 16.
The 124th U.S. Open teed off on Thursday, June 13, in Pinehurst, North Carolina.