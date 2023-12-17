Tiger Woods brought his kids to work with him as he played the 2023 PNC Championship in Orlando on Saturday, December 16.

“For the first time, Sam Woods is caddying for her father today ❤️,” read a post on the official PGA Tour Instagram account that showed the 16-year-old helping her dad pick a club.

Meanwhile, son Charlie, 14, was playing alongside his father for the third year in a row. The PNC Championship, formerly known as the Father/Son Tournament, allows pro golfers to play alongside a family member. This is the first time Woods’ eldest daughter has appeared during the game.

“Sam was fantastic,” Wood told reporters at the game, per CBS Sports. “This is the first time she’s ever done this, so it couldn’t have been any more special for all of us.”

He added, “For me to have both my kids inside the ropes like this and participating and playing and being part of the game of golf like this, it couldn’t have been more special for me, and I know that we do this a lot at home, needle each other and have a great time. But it was more special to do it in a tournament like this.”

Though there is still one more day left in the tournament, Charlie and his father weren’t thrilled with their performance so far.

“I drove the ball really good today,” Charlie said. “Didn’t miss a fairway, and still managed to shoot 8-under. We just suck at putting.”

His dad concurred, “That sums it up right there.”

Woods shares Sam and Charlie with ex-wife Elin Nordegren. The exes split in 2009 after six years of marriage amid the golfer’s affairs with multiple women. He sought treatment for sex addiction amid the scandal.

Several years after the cheating scandal, Woods told TIME in December 2015 that he and Nordegren were close pals and coparents. “Having the relationship that I have now with her is fantastic,” he said. “We’re able to pick up the phone, and we talk to each other all the time. … She talks to me about her life, I talk to her about my life. We try and help each other out on all occasions. And we work through it with the kids, the parenting program. She is one of my best friends now, and it’s all because of my kids.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in March that the pair were able to move past the pain of their split because they put the children first.

“Tiger and Elin are truly in a great place,” the insider told Us. “He’s been so great with the kids, and that really brought her around to having a friendship with Tiger.”

Nordegren has moved on with former football pro Jordan Cameron. They welcomed son Arthur in October 2019. (The former Miami Dolphins player is also the father to son Tristan from a previous relationship.)