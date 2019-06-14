Tiger Woods and ex-wife Elin Nordegren have been through the ringer since the former couple first met at the Open Championship in 2001.

The duo’s love story started off promising, with the pair falling in love following their meet-cute. By 2003, they were engaged, and the twosome walked down the aisle to say their “I dos” just one year later.

They also welcomed two children, daughter Sam and son Charlie, during their time together.

Six years after their October 2004 nuptials, however, things fell apart for the pro golfer and the former Swedish model after Woods was ensconced in a bombshell cheating scandal.

“I was unfaithful. I had affairs. I cheated,” he said during a press conference at the time. “I never thought about who I was hurting. Instead, I thought only about myself.”

Woods and Nordegren divorced in August 2010, but their relationship didn’t end there. With two children to coparent, they continued to play a part in each other’s lives, evolving from former flames to eventually, close pals. The athlete has referred to his ex as his “best friend” numerous times in the years since their split.

Both parties have also since moved on with other partners: Woods, for his part, has been dating girlfriend Erica Herman since 2017, while Nordegren debuted the baby bump of her child with former football pro Jordan Cameron at Charlie’s football game in June 2019.

Scroll through to relive the highs and lows of Woods and Nordegren’s relationship in the couple’s own words.