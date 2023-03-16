Running smoothly. Tiger Woods and Erica Herman are in the middle of a messy split, but he and ex-wife Elin Nordegren are getting along well, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Tiger and Elin are truly in a great place,” the source says of the golf legend, 47, and the model, 43. “He’s been so great with the kids, and that really brought her around to having a friendship with Tiger.”

The five-time Masters Tournament winner and the Sweden native, who tied the knot in 2004, share daughter Sam, 15, and son Charlie, 14. The former couple called it quits in 2009 after Woods was caught cheating on Nordegren with multiple women. The athlete sought treatment for sex addiction amid the scandal.

After the duo finalized their split in 2010, Woods said that he and his ex had an amicable coparenting relationship. “We’re able to pick up the phone, and we talk to each other all the time. … It’s fun,” the California native told TIME magazine in 2015. “She talks to me about her life, I talk to her about my life. We try and help each other out on all occasions. And we work through it with the kids, the parenting program. She is one of my best friends now, and it’s all because of my kids.”

Some of the pair’s pals believe Woods might still carry a torch for his former spouse, but the insider tells Us that there’s little to no chance of a reconciliation.

“Friends think that Tiger still has strong romantic feelings for Elin,” the source explains. “But Elin has been burned too much to think about a romantic relationship with Tiger.”

Woods, meanwhile, is dealing with the fallout of his split from Herman, 39. The duo went their separate ways earlier this month as the former restaurant manager sued Woods and his Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust for $30 million.

In court documents obtained by Us, Herman alleged that the golfer kicked her out of their shared home after their split. (She originally filed her lawsuit in October 2022.)

Herman claimed that she had an “oral tenancy agreement” with Woods that allowed her to live on the Florida property, arguing that her ex used “prohibited practices” violating the state’s Residential Landlord Tenant Act to force her out.

The four-time PGA champ fired back in court docs of his own, denying that he and Herman had any oral or written tenancy agreements. Woods’ legal team also slammed Herman’s use of the Speak Out Act as reasoning for the former couple’s NDA to be nullified. The congressional act protects victims of sexual assault and harassment, but Herman did not explicitly accuse her ex-boyfriend of such behavior in her lawsuit.

Earlier this week, an insider told Us that the duo’s romance had been on the rocks for a while before their split. “Tiger and Erica started having a breakdown in their relationship over time and money,” the source claimed. “Erica thought Tiger was never at home, and Tiger thought Erica was spending too much and living too lavish of a lifestyle.”

For more on where Woods stands with Nordegren and Herman, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.