Tiger Woods and Erica Herman may have quietly called it quits, but their split is seemingly about to get messy.

Us Weekly obtained court documents on Wednesday, March 8, filed by Herman in an attempt to nullify the non-disclosure agreement that Woods had her sign when they started dating in 2017.

“Because of the aggressive use of the Woods NDA against her by the Defendant and the trust under his control, the Plaintiff is unsure whether she may disclose, among other things, facts giving rise to various legal claims she

believes she has,” the docs read. “She is also currently unsure what other information about her own life she may discuss or with whom. There is therefore an active dispute between the Plaintiff and the Defendant for which the Plaintiff needs a clarifying declaration from the court.”

She cited the Speak Out Act — which “prohibits the judicial enforceability of a nondisclosure clause or nondisparagement clause agreed to before a dispute arises involving sexual assault or sexual harassment in violation of federal, tribal, or state law,” per Congress.

Woods and Herman have yet to publicly comment on their apparent breakup, but she was noticeably missing at his recent golf outings. One year ago, she was present to watch the golfer return to the Masters after he suffered severe leg injuries in a single-car collision in February 2021.

“It’s miraculous. It shouldn’t be happening,” she told Golf.com at the tournament in April 2022. “I mean, nothing ever surprises me about him. But he’d just worked so hard to be here, that was the one thing I knew: once he got here, he wasn’t going to go home.”

Sources told Us Weekly at the time of the incident that Herman was a support system for Woods.

“Erica dropped everything to be with Tiger the moment she heard what happened,” the insider said. “She’s been by his bedside, holding his hand and telling him everything’s going to be OK. He’s a champ and he’s got this. She’s been so compassionate and supportive — all his friends and family have. He couldn’t have asked for more in that regard.”

Woods was previously married to Elin Nordegren, with whom he shares a daughter, Sam, 15, and son, Charlie, 14. In March 2022, Herman and his two kids were on hand when the athlete was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

“I know that golf is an individual sport. We do things on our own [for] a lot for hours on end, but in my case, I didn’t get here alone,” he said in his speech. “I had unbelievable parents, mentors, friends, who allowed me and supported me in the toughest times, the darkest of times, and celebrated the highest of times.”

Woods and Nordegren’s divorce was finalized in 2010 after he was caught cheating on her with several women. Amid the controversy, he sought treatment for sex addiction.

“In hindsight, it’s not how I would change 2009 and how it all came about. It would be having a more open, honest relationship with my ex-wife,” Woods told Time in 2016. “When it comes down to it, right down to it, it’s just having a more open, honest relationship with my ex-wife when we were married. Our frustrations would have come out if we had talked about it and been open and honest with each other. Which we are now, and it’s absolutely fantastic.”

In December 2020, Nordegren and Herman even put on a united front to support Woods and Charlie at the PNC Tournament.

“You never know how a parent separation is going to affect the kids and both Tiger and Elin have made it such a huge priority to protect the interests of their kids and their privacy,” Golf Channel analyst and Woods’ friend Notah Begay III said during the broadcast. “Tiger talked about it yesterday in his post-round comments, making sure he takes the brunt of the media requests here, trying to make sure that both Sam and Charlie, from both Elin and Tiger, have a nice quality childhood like anybody else out there.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Woods’ rep for comment regarding Herman’s legal filing.