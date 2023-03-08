Following Tiger Woods and Erica Herman’s breakup, the professional athlete is being sued by his former partner for allegedly kicking her out of their shared home, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by Us, Herman, 39, has sued Woods, 47, and his Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust for violating Florida’s Residential Landlord Tenant Act. Her lawsuit was initially filed in October 2022.

Herman, who began dating the golfer in 2017, noted in the court filing that she has lived at Woods’ residence since he purchased the Florida property and “performed valuable services at the request of [Tiger’s] agents,” which was part of an “oral tenancy agreement” that allowed her to live there. Herman further alleged that Woods had engaged in premeditated “prohibited practices” to get her to leave the mansion upon their recent split.

“Specifically, by trickery, agents of [Woods] convinced [Herman] to pack a suitcase for a short vacation and, when she arrived at the airport, they told her she had been locked out of her residence, in violation of the oral tenancy agreement and in violation of Florida law,” the court documents read. “They then informed her she was not allowed to return to her Residence and, without legal counsel to aid in her in this emotional moment, they utilized a lawyer to confront her with proposals to resolve the wrongdoing they were in the midst of committing.”

Herman also claimed that their oral agreement had been breached when Woods’ “agents” locked her out of the home, removed her personal belongings and told her she could not return. She also alleged that more than $40,000 in cash that belonged to her was misappropriated.

The Masters Tournament champ — who shares two children with ex-wife Elin Nordegren — has not publicly addressed the lawsuit, which was filed late last year. Herman is seeking actual and consequential damages based on the rental value of the property. Woods’ trust has since filed their own motion to dismiss Herman’s petition.

Neither Woods nor Herman publicly announced when they ended their romantic relationship, though the former restaurant manager has also filed to nullify the non-disclosure agreement that Woods had her sign at the beginning of their romance. According to the court docs that Us obtained on Wednesday, March 8, Herman is asking for clarification about “various legal claims she believes she has” regarding the end of their relationship.

The PGA Championship winner and Herman first debuted their romance in November 2017, with the Florida native frequently supporting Woods at his athletic games. Nearly four years later, Herman was a pillar of support after Woods suffered severe leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash.

“Erica dropped everything to be with Tiger the moment she heard what happened,” a source exclusively told Us that March. “She’s been by his bedside, holding his hand and telling him everything’s going to be OK. He’s a champ and he’s got this. … She’s been so compassionate and supportive — all his friends and family have. He couldn’t have asked for more in that regard.”