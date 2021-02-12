Tiger Woods’ tykes! The professional golfer shares daughter Sam and son Charlie with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, and loves spending time with them.

The athlete wed the model in October 2004, and their eldest child arrived three years later. Charlie was born in 2009. Since the former couple called it quits in 2010 following Woods’ cheating scandal, they have been coparenting the little ones.

“We have Sam and we have Charlie. And we love them so much that we are going to do whatever it takes to make that work,” the How I Play Golf author told Stephen Colbert in a December 2015 interview. “That’s how it happened. … I’ve talked to her about so many different things, and she does the same thing with me back and forth. We communicate so much better now, it’s incredible. I wish we would have done that earlier on, but it’s been incredible to have a best friend like that.”

The California native has told his two children about the “mistakes” he made in his marriage, he told Charlie Rose the following year. “I’ve said, ‘Everybody makes mistakes, and the reason why Mommy’s living in her house and Daddy’s living in his house is because Daddy made mistakes, and it’s OK,’” Woods explained. “I’ve taken the initiative with the kids and told them up front.”

Nordegren called their children “the most important thing” in a 2010 statement, saying, “We’re looking forward in our lives and how we can help our kids the best way we possibly can.”

After their breakup, Woods moved on with Olympian skier Lindsey Vonn from 2013 to 2015, then stylist Kristin Smith from 2016 to 2017. He has most recently been in a relationship with restaurant manager Erica Herman.

As for Nordegren, the Sweden native welcomed her third child in October 2019, her first with boyfriend Jordan Cameron. “Elin maintains a low profile and has a normal, boring life,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “ Florida allows her to live that quiet life. … She’s surprised that people care [about her pregnancy].”

Keep scrolling to see Woods’ sweetest moments with their children over the years, from enjoying family dinners to caddying for each other.