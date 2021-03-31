The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has concluded its investigation into Tiger Woods‘ major car crash — but the findings won’t be released to the public.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters during a live social media conference on Wednesday, March 31, that detectives have wrapped up their search of the “black box” data recorder in the 45-year-old athlete’s SUV. The officer confirmed that the cause of the crash has been determined.

“We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel,” Villanueva said. “There’s some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation so we’re going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident.”

Detectives previously obtained a search warrant for the vehicle’s “black box” and all of its contents are in their possession. “We’ve got everything,” Villanueva explained. “It’s completed, signed, sealed and delivered. However, we can’t release it without the permission of the people involved in the collision.”

Woods suffered serious injuries after a single-car wreck in February. Shortly after news broke of the crash, authorities noted that the golf champ was conscious when first responders arrived at the scene, asserting that there was “no evidence of impairment.” Villanueva later revealed in a press conference that the California native wouldn’t face reckless driving charges.

“This is purely an accident,” the sheriff said at the time. “We do not contemplate any charges whatsoever in this crash. This remains an accident. An accident is not a crime.”

The 11-time PGA Player of the Year winner gave fans an update on his condition via Twitter earlier this month after having surgery on his legs. “Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” he wrote on March 16, thanking the “incredible” team who helped him through his operations. “I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks. … I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

Before being released from the hospital, Woods was counting his blessings. “He’s very grateful the rescuers got there when they did,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “All of his friends and family members have been so supportive, he really couldn’t ask for more in that regard.”

Recovering from his serious injuries — in addition to his ongoing back pains — won’t be an easy feat. However, the five-time Masters tournament champion isn’t going to give up.

“This is the biggest challenge he’s ever faced, but if anyone can do this, it’s him,” the source added. “Tiger is a born winner who will somehow find a way to beat the odds.”