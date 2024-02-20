Reesa Teesa is going viral for her wild 50-part TikTok series about her year-long marriage with her unnamed ex-husband.

“[This is] the story of how I met, dated, married and divorced a real pathological liar,” Teesa explained in the introduction video which dropped on Valentine’s Day. “I’m going to be truthful, even if it makes me look bad. I’m going to be honest, but I’m also not going to be disrespectful to anyone that was involved.”

The saga began with Teesa sharing that she met her ex, whom she refers to as Legion throughout the series, via Facebook Dating in March 2020. At the time, he told her that he was an arena football player who worked for Apple in the off-season and moved to Atlanta to work as the vice president of a condiment company based in the area. In the first clip, Teesa foreshadowed that Legion was the “United Nation of reg flags” as she looked back on their relationship.

While en route to their first date, Teesa revealed that her tire blew out and she called Legion to let him know about the situation. She told him what happened and how she ended up at a gas station trying to figure out her next steps. Legion told her to drop her pin so he could help. Moments later, he arrived to come to her rescue. After getting her car fixed up, the pair went to dinner and hit it off.

“We both established we were dating for marriage,” Teesa said in part two. “We were not dating just to date. We were not trying to be friends with benefits. None of that.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic began at the beginning of the romance, the pair decided to quarantine together but had to decide between his “temporary” studio or her townhouse. Teesa shared that they decided to choose her home, which she admitted was a “mistake.”

While they were living together, Teesa and Legion were searching for a home to purchase together. While Legion claimed that he was approved for a mortgage, issues began to arise every time they attempted to put an offer on a home.

After they tied the knot in January 2021, Teesa got a new job and had to run a background check. Following the check, Teesa learned that Legion was using a false social security number. When she got a hold of her then-husband’s real one, she learned that he was allegedly a former felon and also lied about his job.

Once Teesa learned about Legion’s real identity, she kicked him out of their house and filed for divorce. Despite calling it quits, Legion continued to try to communicate with Teesa. However, he ultimately ended up in jail after a warrant for his arrest was issued. Teesa and Legion’s divorce was finalized in December 2021, and she has not spoken to him since.

After Teesa wrapped up her story on Saturday, February 17, social media was buzzing over the series and applauded the influencer for sharing her truth.

“You saved someone with your story time. Thank you for your transparency & we’re wishing you healing and happiness 🥹🫶🏾🙏🏾,” one user commented on the final video, while another added, “Love after Legion 🤍 we are ready for that story.”

In addition to going viral on TikTok, many took to Twitter to share memes and their reactions to the whole ordeal.

“Reesa Teesa story has taught me that there are two types of people in this world,” one user wrote via X. “People who take things at face value and people who will literally research everything about a person before they first meetup. I am the latter. I will pretend like I don’t know but I do!!”