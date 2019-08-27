Like father, like daughter. Tim McGraw sang a duet with his daughter Gracie on his Instagram, and her voice blew him away.

The country star, 52, posted two Instagram videos of the duet on Monday, August 26. The clips featured the musician and his eldest daughter, 22, in a car harmonizing to Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb’s 1980 track “What Kind of Fool.”

“PIPES!!!!!!……Dang, this girl can sing!” McGraw captioned the post. “Gracie and I having fun with Babs and Barry on our trip #chaseyourdreamsgirl.”

Gracie’s vocals also earned praise from her mom, Faith Hill, 51, and younger sister Audrey, 17.

“My loves 💖💖💖 @barbrastreisand would be proud,” Hill commented.

Audrey added, “YESSSSS GRACIE!!!”

Along with Gracie and Audrey, the “Highway Don’t Care” singer and “Breathe” songstress, who married in 1996, also share daughter Maggie, 21.

In August 2015, Gracie surprised fans when she sang with her father at a concert in Nashville, Tennessee. The two performed his song “Here Tonight,” which Gracie is featured on, from his 2015 album Damn Country Music.

In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2017, McGraw recalled the time he scared Gracie’s first date with blood and a knife.

“Faith said, ‘I’ve met him, he’s a really nice guy, we’ve done all the research — we’ve put our Secret Service guys on him, he’s good,’” the three-time Grammy winner said.

After Hill and Gracie told him about the date, McGraw said that he asked the suitor to come by the house the next day so he could “say hi and look him in the eye.” When Gracie’s love interest stopped by, McGraw, who forgot about the meeting, was busy in the kitchen prepping for a barbecue.

“I have a white apron and a knife and I’m trimming meat,” he said. “So I’ve got chunks of meat all over this white apron, blood everywhere and the doorbell rings. And I go and answer the door and there’s this kid who is dating Gracie and I’ve got a knife in my hand and a bloody apron on.”

In the end, though, the Louisiana native said that the meet and greet “worked out really well.”

