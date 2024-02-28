Stacy Wakefield has died five months after her husband, Tim Wakefield, lost his battle with cancer.

“It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts,” the Wakefield family said in a Wednesday, February 28, statement shared via the Boston Red Sox. “She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses.”

The family added that the loss of Stacy is “unimaginable” after also saying goodbye to Tim five months ago.

“We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come,” the statement continued. “We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life.”

The Wakefields shared their appreciation for Stacy’s “doctors, nurses and caretakers” who assisted her.

“We are eternally grateful for your unmatched care and support. And to all of you who have sent well wishes over these last several months, we truly appreciate your kindness,” the message concluded. “We kindly ask for privacy at this time as we try to process this profound loss.”

The couple, who wed in 2002, are survived by their two children, son Trevor and daughter Brianna, who were born in 2004 and 2005, respectively.

Both Tim and Stacy opted to remain private about their health battles before their deaths. However, Tim’s former teammate Curt Schilling revealed, without the Wakefields’ permission, that Tim was diagnosed with brain cancer and Stacy was battling pancreatic cancer during a September 2023 episode of his “The Curt Schilling Baseball Show” podcast.

After Schilling, 67, revealed the pair’s diagnosis, he received backlash from fans for sharing the private matter. The Red Sox later put out a statement on behalf of Tim and Stacy asking for privacy for the family as they seek treatment for an unnamed disease.

“We are aware of the statements and inquiries about the health of Tim and Stacy Wakefield. Unfortunately, this information has been shared publicly without their permission,” the team said in a statement to CBS Sports at the time. “Their health is a deeply personal matter they intended to keep private as they navigate treatment and work to tackle this disease. Tim and Stacy are appreciative of the support and love that has always been extended to them and respectfully ask for privacy at this time.”

One month later, Tim died at age 57. “Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield,” the Red Sox wrote via X at the time. “Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation. Our deepest love and thoughts are with Stacy, Trevor, Brianna, and the Wakefield family.”