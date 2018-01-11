Timothée Chalamet is still getting used to the whole fame thing. The Call Me by Your Name actor, 22, admitted in a new interview that he was starstruck at the 2018 Golden Globes.

“I look out in the room and it’s all actors and directors I’ve admired for a long time, and then sometimes my mouth is moving, and I’m like, ‘Oh, they’re listening to me right now. This is totally surreal. This is so strange,’” Chalamet said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 10. “I was just honored to be there, truly.”

The Lady Bird actor attended the star-studded ceremony with his mother, Nicole, and sister, Pauline — and the three of them even had a chance to chat with a few A-list attendees. “We got to talk to Angelina Jolie and talk to Jennifer Aniston right after, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God! Which side are we on?’” he quipped, referring to the actresses’ rocky past due to their relationships with Brad Pitt.

“Look, I’m not [normally] hobnobbing with famous people,” Chalamet said. “It’s like, ‘What the f–k is going on right now?’ … I’m loving it. I feel like I’m living a form of the dream.”

The New York City native was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama at the Globes for his role opposite Armie Hammer in Call Me by Your Name. He lost to Gary Oldman, but was able to hit the stage anyway when Lady Bird won Best Musical or Comedy.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!