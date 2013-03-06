Taylor Swift doesn't find Tina Fey and Amy Poehler very funny, but the comediennes don't seem to mind. The co-hosts famously poked fun at the unlucky-in-love singer when they co-hosted the 70th Annual Golden Globes.

The country singer was offended when the comedy duo quipped that she should stay away from Michael J. Fox's son, who was handing out awards Jan. 13. Swift, 23, had recently broken up with Harry Styles, from the European boy band One Direction.

PHOTOS: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's funniest moments

Swift subtly addressed the former Saturday Night Live stars' bit in the April issue of Vanity Fair when she was asked about "mean girls" in general. "Katie Couric is one of my favorite people," the country superstar explained. "Because she said to me she had heard a quote that she loved that said, 'There's a special place in hell for women who don't help other women.'"

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift's romantic history

Fey, however, thinks Swift should lighten up. "It was just a joke, and I think it was actually a very benign joke," the 42-year-old told Us Weekly March 5 at the New York City premiere of her new film, Admission.

Poehler, meanwhile, issued a well-crafted statement to The Hollywood Reporter that same day. "Aw, I feel bad if she was upset," the Parks and Recreation actress said of Swift. "I am a feminist and she is a young and talented girl."

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift's best

The 41-year-old, who started an online network called "Smart Girls at the Party" to offer support for young women, then made a joke about Swift's reaction. "That being said, I do agree I am going to hell," Poehler added. "But for other reasons. Mostly boring tax stuff."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!