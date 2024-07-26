In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Jet lag can be a real hassle — especially for frequent flyer Heather Thomson. As the owner of a travel and adventure company specializing in retreats focusing on health and wellness, The Real Housewives of New York City reality star is constantly in the air and on the go. Here are her three go-to tips to keep in mind to combat jet lag on your next trip.

1. Preparation is key

If you’re traveling into a different time zone, try changing your sleep patterns a few days before you go to get your circadian rhythm moved into that environment. For example, start by going to bed a couple hours later and waking up a few hours earlier.

2. Time your flight.

If my flight is during the day and arrives in the evening, I try to stay awake and get some work done. This is where Hapbee comes in to keep me focused and prevent me from drowsing off. But if I’m arriving in the morning, I want to get a good night’s sleep. Hapbee helps put me in a state of relaxation. I love that it does both.

3. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.

This one is really important. Stay hydrated—you really can’t drink enough water when you’re in the air. I also always carry on a face mask or eye patches to hydrate my skin and counteract the effects of that recirculated air. And a glass of wine might help you relax, but it can make you feel dehydrated and fatigued. That’s where Hapbee can help. By mimicking the effects of wine — or even caffeine and CBD — you get the vibes without any of the negative side effects.

