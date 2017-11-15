‘Titanic’ Will Return to Theaters for 20th Anniversary

Not letting go! Twenty years after its initial release date, Titanic will return to select AMC theaters for one week.

The film, which has been re-mastered, will play in 87 theaters equipped with Dolby Cinema beginning on Friday, December 1. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 15.

Director James Cameron appeared on Wednesday in a video posted by Titanic’s verified Twitter account, in which he raved about the new quality of the iconic film, which remains the No. 2 top-grossing film of all time ($2.19 billion) behind Cameron’s Avatar. “When we mastered Titanic in Dolby Vision, I was stunned,” he said in the clip. “It was like seeing it for the first time.”

Since the film’s December 19, 1997, release, generations of movie lovers have dubbed it a classic. However, one popular subject of debate about the story line is the ending, in which Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack freezes to death in the water as Kate Winslet’s Rose lies atop a makeshift raft. As it turns out, even the stars of the film, — which earned 11 Oscars – are in agreement that both characters could have lived through the shipwreck.

Kathy Bates joked about the ending at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Second Annual Patron of the Artists Awards on Thursday, November 9. “In one of cinema’s most tragic love scenes, Jack insist that Rose must survive, her heart will go on,” Bates, 69, said while introducing Winslet. “He lets go of her hand and sinks into the depth of the Atlantic – and I personally think that there was plenty of room on there!”

When Winslet took the stage, she admitted that she there probably was room for both characters to survive. “I completely agree with you on that door,” she said to Bates. “He could have fit on it! He could have fit on that door!”

