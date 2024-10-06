At 75 years old, it can be hard to break a habit. However that doesn’t seem to be stopping King Charles III from making a major change in his daily routine.

The Daily Mail reported on Saturday, October 5, that after decades of calling it a “luxury” that he couldn’t fit into his schedule, the royal has started eating lunch on doctor’s orders.

A source told the outlet: “With some reluctance, he now has something to eat at lunchtime – a snack, really. He now eats half an avocado to sustain him through the day. It’s important, particularly if you have got an illness.”

Earlier this year, Charles revealed he was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate. Charles did not publicly share what type of cancer he is battling.

Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, gave an update on how she and Charles are doing amid his cancer battle.

“[The] doctor says the treatment is going well,” Parker Bowles, 49, said while promoting his new cookbook last month, according to the Daily Express. He added that Camilla, 77, is also faring well. “She’s tough, my mother”.

Charles himself gave an update on his health. “I’m not too bad,” he revealed during an August appearance in Southport, England, per Express.

Princess Kate Middleton had her own health battle this year, completing chemotherapy. She and her husband, Prince William, made their first official appearance together since she finished her treatment.

William, 42, hosted an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, October 2, in which photographer Liz Hatton snapped photos of the honorees. After the event, Hatton met with William and Kate, 42.

“A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today,” the couple captioned a personal note via Instagram on Wednesday. “A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us ❤️.”

In a photo shared alongside the upload, the Prince and Princess of Wales posed alongside Hatton and her family. It marked Kate’s first official appearance as a senior working royal since she completed her chemotherapy treatment.