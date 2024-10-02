Princess Kate Middleton and husband Prince William have made their first official appearance together since she completed chemotherapy.

William, 42, hosted an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, October 2, in which photographer Liz Hatton snapped photos of the honorees. After the event, Hatton met with William and Kate, 42.

“A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today,” the couple captioned a personal note via Instagram on Wednesday. “A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us ❤️.”

In a photo shared alongside the upload, the Prince and Princess of Wales posed alongside Hatton and her family. It marked Kate’s first official appearance as a senior working royal since she completed her chemotherapy treatment.

Kate was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year, limiting all public-facing engagements while she underwent a preventive round of chemotherapy. She confirmed last month that she finished her treatment.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” Kate said in a video statement shared in September. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

Will and Kate share sons Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, 6, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 9, all of whom appeared in the social media video.

Kate continued at the time, “With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

Since completing her chemotherapy, Kate had slowly been returning to her royal duties by working from home. On September 22, the princess was spotted in a car with William en route to a Sunday morning church service at Balmoral in Scotland.

Prior, Kate attended both Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon this summer amid her cancer battle. William, for his part, continued to undergo a number of solo outings while his wife stayed home to recuperate.