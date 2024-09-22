Princess Kate Middleton made her first public appearance since completing her chemotherapy treatment.

Kate, 42, was pictured arriving to a Sunday, September 22, church service near Scotland’s Balmoral Castle in photos obtained by The Sun. Kate sported a brown tartan coat with a coordinating fedora as she rode in a car with husband Prince William.

Royal family members including King Charles III and Queen Camilla also attended the service at Crathie Kirk Church.

Kate limited her public-facing engagements earlier this year after she was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. In a September statement, the Princess of Wales confirmed that she had finished her course of treatment.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” Kate said in a video statement posted earlier this month. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

According to Kate, the health scare was “complex, scary and unpredictable” for her family. (Kate and William, 42, share sons Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, 6, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 9.)

“With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything,” Kate added. “This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

Kate further noted that she is trying “to stay cancer-free,” and keeping her focus on her health.

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” her statement continued. “I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

Kate’s cancer battle also strengthened her relationship with William.

“William’s been very hands-on lately, taking the lead in family activities and routines,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July. “Kate loves seeing him in this role and it’s strengthened their bond.”