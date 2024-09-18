Kate Middleton has returned to royal duties for the first time since completing her cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales, 42, met with team members of the Centre for Early Childhood, part of Kate and Prince William’s Royal Foundation which develops programs based on their charitable interests, on Tuesday, September 17. The Centre itself conducts research into childhood development, aiming to implement societal change.

According to the Court Circular, which is an official record of the Royal family’s daily activities, the meeting took place at Windsor Castle. Per The Telegraph, the Court Circular’s event entry read, “The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle.”

The attendance comes after Kate revealed via a social media video posted on September 9, that she had completed chemotherapy to treat her cancer. The video, which featured William, 42, as well as the couple’s three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, hinted to Kate making a cautious return to work in the near future.

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” she was heard saying in the video. “I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

The Telegraph added that throughout her illness, Kate stayed up to date on the Centre for Early Childhood’s progress. The organization aims to “invest in their [childrens’] mental health and their emotional literacy in order to build their capacity to foster healthy relationships, since this is the foundation for a child’s future wellbeing,” according to its official website.

Kate is slowly stepping back into the public spotlight, also paying tribute to the Duke of Sussex on his recent milestone birthday.

Both Kate and Williams wished Prince Harry a happy birthday in a rare Instagram Story and post via X that celebrated his 40th birthday on Sunday, September 15.

“Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to the Duke of Sussex,” the pair wrote across the social media platforms.

Kate kept a low profile throughout the beginning of 2024 while focusing on her health, making only two official public appearances since announcing her cancer diagnosis.

She revealed she underwent abdominal surgery in January and confirmed nearly two months later that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. Kate subsequently began chemotherapy treatments.

Kate shared her first update on her prognosis in June, thanking the public and William for their ongoing support. “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting,” she shared at the time. “But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”