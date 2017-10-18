‘Today’ Show Cohosts ‘Have Been So Supportive’ of Megyn Kelly

They’ve got her back! Megyn Kelly has received plenty of support from the Today show cohosts since she joined NBC News earlier this year.

“The whole Today family — Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb — have been so supportive of Megyn,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She gets along great with all of them, and they’re all rooting for her.” (Gifford even joined Kelly on Megyn Kelly Today on Wednesday, October 18, to discuss their lunches and Gifford’s new song “He Saw Jesus.”)

The former Fox News host, 46, made her NBC debut in early June with her own series, Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly. Her daytime talk show, Megyn Kelly Today, had somewhat of a rocky start and faced early criticism when it premiered in September. “The network is really supportive and understands that it takes time in the beginning for shows to find their footing,” the source tells Us.

“The show has always been a great mix of celebs and real people’s stories,” the insider notes. “She’s been doing a ton on breast cancer awareness and the feedback has been overwhelming. The show has also added another spotlight on opioid abuse, addiction, sexual harassment and other major issues.”

Earlier this year, Kelly opened up about looking forward to a new beginning. “While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge,” she wrote on Facebook in January shortly after it was announced that she would join the competing network.

Megyn Kelly Today airs on NBC weekdays at 9 a.m. ET.

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!