Todrick Hall is apologizing after coming under fire from his neighbors for noise and party complaints.

Kay Kramon — who lives two doors down from the Celebrity Big Brother alum, 38 — exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 14, that their usually “quiet neighborhood” has become a “nightmare” in recent weeks due to “huge parties” being thrown at Hall’s Sherman Oaks, California, home, which he has been renting out.

“When there are parties there’s hundreds of people and no place to park. There’s lines and lines of people in the street making noise until late at night,” she explained to Us. “Nothing seems to help, even our complaints. We left messages for Todrick, but he rarely responds.”

According to Kramon, Hall hosted parties “several months ago,” but they stopped. It wasn’t until recently the festivities started up again. “The noise was better but still lots of people,” she said, referring to a party this past weekend. “There wasn’t as much music, but people were coming and going until 11 p.m. at night.”

In addition to loud noise and crowds over the weeks, Kramon claimed some intoxicated partygoers have also “urinate[d] in the street.”

Another neighbor — who asked to remain anonymous, told Us there have been “500 people on the street blocking driveways [and] throwing garbage everywhere” during parties hosted at the home by music promoters. Hall currently does not live in the home and has been renting it out for film shoots and to other occupants.

“We aren’t neighbors who are grouchy and don’t like music. It’s the incessant amount of crowds, the litter, peeing in the bushes, blocking the driveways,” the anonymous neighbor stated, adding that an ambulance was called for an elderly neighbor who fell upon going to the residence to complain. “Todrick’s house owns the street.”

In photos provided to Us, multiple cop vans and a helicopter can be seen outside of Hall’s house during a party last weekend. Dozens of guests flooded outside of the home and onto the street.

According to an insider, Hall does not want to sell his “dream home” and had wanted to do short term leases while he was traveling and on tour.

The home’s current Zillow page lists the property as pre-foreclosure.

Hall exclusively told Us on Tuesday, August 15, that he was ” horrified to learn that short term renters at my home caused such disruption and behaved disrespectfully,” adding, “I would never want this to have happened, I have respect and consideration for my neighbors.”

His statement continued: “Like many of my friends in the entertainment industry, I have had my finances impacted by COVID and the strike. When I have to be out of town for an extended period, renting out my home is the viable option. The renter acted outside the agreed-upon parameters, I have ended the rental and evicted the responsible parties.”

Hall was previously sued by his landlords in March 2022 for allegedly owing $60,000 in back rent after initially agreeing to pay $30,000 a month for the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom property. He officially purchased the property last May and a default judgment was filed four months later, claiming that Hall still owed his former landlords $100,000, which Hall has denied.

Earlier this year, Hall was also sued for breach of contract by Showroom Interiors LLC. The company claimed they provided the Real Friends of WeHo star $196,748 worth of furniture, accessories, artwork and other home goods for the house, which Hall agreed to pay back. Legal documents obtained by Us claim that Hall has only paid $70,000 of the balance, which was initially due in October 2021. Hall denied the allegations in court filings on June 26.