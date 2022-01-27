Todrick Hall: 5 Things to Know About the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Star

He’s a pro! Todrick Hall has officially joined the cast of season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother, but the venture should be nothing new since he got his start in reality TV.

CBS announced the cast for the upcoming season on Wednesday, January 26. In addition to Hall, stars who will appear include Lamar Odom, Shanna Moakler, Cynthia Bailey, Teddi Mellencamp, Chris Kattan, Chris Kirkpatrick, Carson Kressley, Todd Bridges, Mirai Nagaso and Miesha Tate.

Hall, 36, prepared for the competition by studying past seasons of Big Brother. “I have watched a lot of Big Brother before going into the Big Brother house,” he exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday. “I wasn’t a fan for a long time, but in the past few years, I have watched almost every single season.”

While the singer knows how the game is played, he fears that he might be unable to form meaningful connections with his costars.

“I think strategy might be the most difficult thing for me,” he predicted. “Sometimes I trust people I shouldn’t trust way too much. And sometimes I don’t trust people who have not given me a reason not to trust them. So, I think the social interactions with people is gonna be the part that’s the most difficult.”

Hall will have his guard up with one type of contestant in particular, though he hopes his preconceptions will not ruin his chance to win.

“I also just have not had great experiences with straight men in my life,” he explained. “When there are straight guys around, I tend to, like, clam up and am usually not able to find a common ground for us to talk about, which makes life difficult for me sometimes because I want to be able to talk to them, but I think I have, like, so much trauma from growing up in Texas around straight guys that it’s very difficult for me. And I think that could end up being something that will lead to my demise in the game if I don’t find a way to push forward and find something in common with the straight guys there.”

While Hall is looking for an alliance partner who is “loyal,” he is willing to double cross a teammate.

“I think in a regular season of Big Brother, there’s 90 days of getting to know each other, or 70, 80, 90 days,” he told Us. “I think in three weeks, there’s no way you can form as strong of a bond as people do on a regular season of Big Brother. So, I don’t know that it would be as difficult for me on a celebrity season to cut somebody who is my closest ally because how close can you be in three weeks? Whereas, I think it would be difficult for me to do if I formed a bond with somebody over three months. So, I think that I would be able to cut them off. But it just depends. I don’t know because if I really, really liked someone, maybe the money wouldn’t be worth it.”

