Tom-Arnold-Confirms-Split-From-Wife-Ashley-Groussman

It’s over for Tom Arnold and Ashley Groussman. The actor confirmed to Us Weekly that he split from his wife of nearly 10 years.

“It’s a long time coming and we have been together for almost 11 years. And very grateful. I have many good years. I have my children because my wife,” the 59-year-old told Us while promoting his upcoming film, Dead Ant, noting Groussman recently moved out of their home.

The pair tied the knot in November 2009. They welcomed son Jax in April 2013 and daughter Quinn in December 2015.

“She has one life and she gets to live it exactly the way … The same thing with everybody. And I think it’s hard,” Arnold told Us. “Sometimes in our society people put things on. Especially women, they can feel guilty. … And I kept saying, ‘Hey, listen. … You have done everything. We’ve been together. You’ve been amazing. There doesn’t have to be a reason. There doesn’t have to be a bad guy.’”

“For the last couple years, couple three years, it’s been very unusual in the house,” Arnold continued. “But my kids and I have a whole life, a wonderful life. I’ve been telling my wife, ‘It’s OK. Just do whatever you gotta do.’ So, she moved out.”

Arnold was previously married to Roseanne Barr from 1990 and 1994 and worked on her former ABC sitcom Roseanne as a writer. He also played Arnie Thomas on the comedy. Arnold was also married to Julie Armstrong from 1995 to 1999 and Shelby Roos from 2002 to 2008.

Radar Online broke the news of Arnold and Groussman’s split.

With reporting by Amanda Champagne

